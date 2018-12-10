15-year-old Oklahoma girl dies after being shot in the chest

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say a 15-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Tulsa police were called to the Bellmont Park Town Homes following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Britney Urena suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest. Sadly, she died at a nearby hospital.

KJRH says that investigators were initially told that Urena shot herself. However, evidence at the scene led them to doubt that theory.

Investigators are still questioning residents about who may have been in the apartment with Urena, and who is responsible for her death.