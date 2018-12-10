$3.9 million project to address obesity issues in rural Oklahoma

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University has a $3.9 million plan to address obesity issues in two rural counties in eastern Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that the university’s Curbing Obesity program will use a five-year federal grant to offer cooking classes and distribute healthy food options in Muskogee and Adair counties.

More than 40 percent of residents in those counties qualify as obese.

The university’s Center for Health Systems Innovation will run the program in partnership with other local organizations.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be involved in the project by offering classes that it says will show people how to make delicious, low-cost, healthy meals.

Local primary-care physicians will also be asked to identify patients at risk for obesity-related health issues and refer them to the program.