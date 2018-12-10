× Balanced OKC Effort Leads To Thunder Win Over Jazz

Paul George got hot from three-point range and Russell Westbrook had another triple double as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 122-113 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

George scored 31 points and made 8 of 10 shots, including 5-for-6 from three point range, with four of those coming in the third quarter as OKC took control of the game, building a 27-point lead at one point before winning by nine.

The Thunder outscored the Jazz 42-29 in the third quarter, after leading by 11 at halftime.

Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, but was just 4-for-18 from the field.

Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 23 points and had 6 assists.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Steven Adams scoring 22 and grabbing 7 rebounds, while Jerami Grant had 13 points.

OKC shot 51 percent, but were actually outshot by Utah by small percentage points.

The Thunder have won 15 straight regular season games over the Jazz at Chesapeake Arena.

Utah beat OKC in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last year, and did win one of their four games in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder improve to 17-8 on the season.

OKC hits the road again for a two-game trip, starting Wednesday at New Orleans at 7:00 pm.