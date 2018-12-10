× Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin soup

This is an amazing way to start a seated dinner, or an easy main course for a casual, winter supper. Added bonus: it is actually better made a day or two ahead! Simply reheat over low to medium heat and serve.

This recipe will yield roughly 5.5 cups. It may be doubled.

3 T butter or olive oil

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced

1 T brown sugar

1/2 t cinnamon

1/2 t ginger

1/8 t clove

1/4 t salt

1/4 t pepper

1 15 oz can pumpkin purée

24 oz(3 C) low sodium chicken broth

1/2 C heavy cream (May add more as desired)

In a large saucepan or small stockpot, heat oil or butter. Sauté onion and garlic until just beginning to caramelize. Add spices and continue to cook 2-3 minutes. Add the broth and pumpkin purée , whisking to blend thoroughly. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and allow to simmer 20-25 minutes. Whisk in cream. Allow to rest 10 minutes. Using an immersion blender, (kitchen wand) or by transferring in batches to a blender, purée until smooth. Add additional broth or cream to reach desired consistency. Serve warm, reheat over low heat. Will keep covered and refrigerated for 2 weeks.