Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin soup
This is an amazing way to start a seated dinner, or an easy main course for a casual, winter supper. Added bonus: it is actually better made a day or two ahead! Simply reheat over low to medium heat and serve.
This recipe will yield roughly 5.5 cups. It may be doubled.
3 T butter or olive oil
1/2 white onion, chopped
1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
1 T brown sugar
1/2 t cinnamon
1/2 t ginger
1/8 t clove
1/4 t salt
1/4 t pepper
1 15 oz can pumpkin purée
24 oz(3 C) low sodium chicken broth
1/2 C heavy cream (May add more as desired)
In a large saucepan or small stockpot, heat oil or butter. Sauté onion and garlic until just beginning to caramelize. Add spices and continue to cook 2-3 minutes. Add the broth and pumpkin purée , whisking to blend thoroughly. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and allow to simmer 20-25 minutes. Whisk in cream. Allow to rest 10 minutes. Using an immersion blender, (kitchen wand) or by transferring in batches to a blender, purée until smooth. Add additional broth or cream to reach desired consistency. Serve warm, reheat over low heat. Will keep covered and refrigerated for 2 weeks.