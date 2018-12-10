Darci Lynne shares details about her upcoming NBC Christmas special

OKLAHOMA CITY – She rose to stardom after winning a national talent competition, but she is now coming back home.

Darci Lynne is a normal kid- except for the fact that she won $1 million last year and got her own Las Vegas show after winning ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Since then, the teenage ventriloquist has won over fans across the county. It’s only fitting that she should get her own one-hour Christmas special, airing Dec. 11.

“It’s called ‘Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas’ so we’re shooting some of it in Oklahoma City, so we’re really excited for that. I just wanted to, you know, get in that I’m still a normal kid and I still celebrate Christmas just like any other kid,” Darci Lynne said.

The special is filled with surprises she’s not quite ready to announce just yet, but she’s filling News 4 in on a few details.

Part of the show was shot in Oklahoma, including parts at the OK Kids Korral, a facility that houses families with children battling cancer.

“I definitely wanted to shoot here at the Kids Korral because I came here a couple of months ago and performed for the kids, and when we started up the special, I was like it would be an amazing idea to bring Toby Keith here to perform for all of the kids and just to show what an amazing thing is going on here,” Darci said.

It was an invitation the country music superstar couldn’t pass up.

“She’s went out there and taken on the world and made success for her own self. She’s going to have a bright future so I was like, absolutely, I’ll reciprocate that any day,” Toby Keith said.

“Life has been amazing. I’ve gotten to do so many things that are so much fun. I’ve been touring, and I’ve gotten to do a lot of fun things that are coming out soon. Now the Christmas special, so it’s been a whirlwind,” Darci said.

‘Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas’ will have surprise guests along the way including Kristin Chenoweth as well as country musician Hunter Hayes.

And of course, the holiday special wouldn’t be complete without her puppet Petunia.

“It was really special to perform with Toby and, you know, be in the moment here because all of the kids out there, I know they`re going through a hard time right now and struggling and in need of a smile or a laugh and I think we did that for them with his guitar and his music and Petunia. It all just came together nicely to help them have a special Christmas,” she said.

‘Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas’ airs 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 on NBC.