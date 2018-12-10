× Five charged in connection with Garvin County standoff

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – Investigators say five people have been charged following a standoff in Garvin County.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Wynnewood after receiving a report about a woman being held at gunpoint.

When they arrived, the woman and two men came out of the home immediately. However, deputies learned that two other people were still in the home.

While deputies set up a perimeter, investigators say the two other people attempted to sneak out of the home. They were both taken into custody a short time later.

In all, five people, who reportedly have ties to the Irish mob, were taken into custody.

While searching the property, investigators found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

On Monday, officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 that all of the suspects have already been arraigned on several charges.

The suspects are listed as follows:

39-year-old Robert Mooneyham- Possession of a firearm by felon

35-year-old Charles Foster- Possession of a firearm by felon

50-year-old Lindell Kittrell- Possession of a firearm by felon

34-year-old Sarah Burnett- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

28-year-old Heather Tucker- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.