× Good Samaritan becomes victim of crime spree while helping previous victim

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman helping a stranger who was victimized by an alleged crime spree quickly became another victim of the same suspects.

“We heard the loud bang, immediately we just got out and ran to the scene,” said Rosa Montelongo.

She and her daughter were parked near the intersection of Lindsey and McGee when they heard a man screaming for help, pinned under his silver Jeep.

“The jeep was on top of his leg, his leg was mangled in the tire,” she recalled.

Officials say that Jeep was involved in a collision with three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery.

While Montelongo focused on the needs of the stranger, those suspects made her another victim of their crime spree.

“As we were there helping the young man get from underneath his car, one of the suspects got into my car, and took off in it,” she said.

Moments later, her Chevrolet Equinox was found slammed into the pillar of a daycare across the street.

“That’s the only mode of transportation that I have,” she said. “I’m a single mother of two kids, and I have two jobs and we’re about to head into Christmas. The car is completely totaled, I can’t do anything with it, my insurance company won’t do anything about it because I only have liability on it, because that’s all I can afford.”

Montelongo’s friends set up a GoFundMe account to help the Good Samaritan get back on her feet.