Grand jury indicts man accused in Delaware County standoff

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A man who was taken into custody following a standoff in Delaware County has been indicted on several charges.

In August, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic situation at a home near Eucha, Oklahoma. As officers were wrapping up the call, a man pulled up and then led deputies on a chase.

When Gary Miller crashed the car, he reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at deputies. Fortunately, no deputies were hit.

At that point, Miller allegedly ran into the woods and back to his house. A standoff ensued and ended when officials fired gas canisters into the home.

Last week, a grand jury charged Miller with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, tampering with a witness by physical force or threat and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.