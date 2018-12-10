× Homeowner warning others after mistake leads to car theft

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homeowner is trying to spread the word after thieves stole his car after he made a crucial mistake.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, two thieves were caught on camera breaking into Michael Haddad’s Toyota Highlander about an hour after he got home from a long night of driving for Uber.

“I got home at 3:30 in the morning and I was tired. I guess I had a bunch of stuff in my pockets. So, I put my keys in my cup holder and I pulled into the driveway and popped the garage open to go inside. I thought I locked everything up,” Haddad said.

Unfortunately, he forgot to lock his car door and left a key ring with keys to both of his vehicles in the cup holder of the Highlander.

He checked his home surveillance system and saw two thieves breaking in to his vehicle. They rummaged through the car, eventually finding the keys.

The suspects were caught on camera leaving Haddad’s home and then returning a short time later to steal Haddad’s Chevy Equinox.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black Chevy Equinox with a Love’s Echo Hearts sticker on the back window and a red octagon sticker on the front window.

If you have information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300.