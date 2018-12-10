Man killed in deadly hit-and-run accident identified
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a car on Sunday night.
Around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, officers were called to a crash near N.W. 7th and McKinley Ave. in Oklahoma City.
Investigators learned that a car hit a pedestrian, and fled the scene of the accident.
The pedestrian who was hit was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.
On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Billy Bales.
At this point, authorities are still searching for the driver and vehicle that hit him.
35.467560 -97.516428