× Man killed in deadly hit-and-run accident identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a car on Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, officers were called to a crash near N.W. 7th and McKinley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that a car hit a pedestrian, and fled the scene of the accident.

The pedestrian who was hit was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Billy Bales.

At this point, authorities are still searching for the driver and vehicle that hit him.