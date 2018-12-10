× Man wanted for double homicide in New Mexico arrested in Oklahoma

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A double homicide suspect from New Mexico was arrested in Oklahoma over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Richard Ross, the suspect in the deaths of two people in Albuquerque, was possibly in Keota, Oklahoma.

He was arrested a little after midnight.

The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals helped take him into custody.

Ross is currently in the Haskell County Criminal Justice Center and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.