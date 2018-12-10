Metro students asked to bundle up in class after heating system broke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cold classroom conditions is one issue at a metro public school. Parents are telling us their kids have no choice but to bundle up to stay warm.

Rancho Village Elementary is currently without heat as crews work to repair the broken HVAC system.

"I feel, if you send your children to school, they should be comfortable and want to go to school and learn. How can you do so if you're hot or cold?" said Bruce Duncan.

Parents like April Chamberlain agree. Chamberlain said her kids have asked to wear extra layers for school.

"They've been cold, and they have to wear their hoodies inside the classroom," she said.

Rancho Village Elementary parents said they're just now finding out the temperatures inside the classrooms feel very similar to what it does outside.

"He said 'I need a clean hoodie, Daddy,' and I said for what and he said 'I get hot with my coat on.' I proceeded to ask him what do you mean you get hot with your coat on, and he said, 'Well, the teachers make us wear our hoodies in class because we have no heat and it gets freezing in there,'" Duncan said.

Duncan said his son and other students are forced to layer up just to stay warm. He said his son told him about a week ago his classroom was freezing, but Duncan said he wasn't made aware by the school that it was an HVAC issue.

"They just built a brand new gymnasium, but they can't afford an HVAC guy," he said.

In a statement released by the district, a spokesperson said:

"This morning, Rancho Village Elementary reported a classroom experiencing HVAC issues. OKCPS HVAC crews are aware and are currently working to address the issue. In the meantime, the students from that classroom have been relocated to another area in the school to ensure they have a comfortable learning environment. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority and our facilities teams work swiftly to address any concern of this type."

The district couldn't tell us how long the system was out nor when repairs started.

Parents just wish they could have received a heads up from officials.

"It's good that they can wear their stuff in school, but I wasn't aware how cold they really were," Chamberlain said.

Staff had no knowledge of similar issues at other schools.