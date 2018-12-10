Mother arrested after trying to give pills to son in Oklahoma court

MADILL, Okla. – Authorities say a strange exchange between an inmate and his mother caught the attention of deputies in Marshall County, and led to additional charges for those involved.

On Thursday morning, Robert Gibson was scheduled to go before a judge after he was accused of stealing the Kingston police chief’s travel trailer.

When Gibson gave his mother a hug, the deputy noticed something being passed into Gibson’s hands.

Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told KXII that Gibson was given several Xanax pills.

“He says, ‘Those pills weren’t mine.’ And I said, ‘They came out of your hand.’ And he said, ‘No, they didn’t,'” said Deputy Weldon Stubblefield.

Mavis Gibson and Robert Gibson face contraband charges, while Mavis Gibson is also facing a distribution charge.