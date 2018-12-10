No charges filed after woman dies from injuries suffered during altercation at senior living center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say the district attorney has decided not to press charges in connection to a woman’s death several months after an altercation.

On Aug. 1, authorities say an altercation occurred at a senior living center in the 14300 block of N. Portland Ave.

Investigators say 84-year-old Wynema Patterson got into an altercation with another resident, and fell and broke her hip.

On Oct. 18, Patterson died.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Patterson died because of her hip injury, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The case was presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, but they declined to file charges in the case.