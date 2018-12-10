Noble couple warning others after test drive leaves car owner in the dust

NOBLE, Okla. – A Noble woman is warning others after a test drive left her in the dust!

Shelby Kester says she found what she thought was a potential buyer for her car on Facebook Marketplace. They met at a local gas station, then went on a test drive in her 2009 Scion TC Hatchback.

During the test drive, Kester says the woman pulled over, saying she wanted to check the brake lights. When Kester got out, the suspect sped off in her car.

“I was kind of shocked for a minute because I thought she was joking and I was like, she’s not.. she’s still going,” Kester recalled.

Kester and her boyfriend called police and posted the information on Facebook, where they’ve been able to track down a few leads.

The suspect is described as a woman in her mid 30’s with purple hair. The car’s tag number is EXM 555.

If you see it, call Noble police.