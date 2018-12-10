OSBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting of armed man

PERRY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in an ongoing investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The Sunday evening incident began in Wichita, Kansas where a man identified as 39-year-old Shane Adair Wentling was trying to purchase beer from a store.

According to the OSBI, the store clerk refused to sell Wentling beer. At that point, the agency says, “Wentling brandished a firearm, left cash, and left the store.”

Investigators say he later shot a vehicle as he was driving on a Kansas highway before Kansas authorities issued a BOLO, urging the public to ‘be on the lookout’ for Wentling’s vehicle.

We’re told he later drove to Oklahoma on I-35, waving a firearm to another driver. Wentling’s car was spotted around midnight before a chase by the Perry Police Department and Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

“A tactical vehicle intervention was performed on Wentling’s vehicle, stopping the vehicle. Wentling brandished a firearm to law enforcement and was shot and pronounced dead at the scene,” a press release from OSBI reads.

Agents are currently processing the crime scene, conducting interviews, and following leads before turning their report over to the Noble County District Attorney’s Office.