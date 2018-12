× OU’s Christian James Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma senior guard Christian James was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

James recorded his first two career double-doubles in OU wins last week over Notre Dame in New York City and Wichita State in Oklahoma City.

James had 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Fighting Irish, then followed that up with 14 points and a career high 13 rebounds against the Shockers.

It’s the first career Big 12 weekly honor for James.