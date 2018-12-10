Police investigating woman’s murder after body found at metro hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following the death of a woman at a metro hotel.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 7, officers were called to the Biltmore Hotel along S. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 60-year-old Hispanic female inside one of the rooms.

Investigators determined that the victim’s body had trauma consistent with a homicide.

Authorities say 55-year-old Glen Russell Van Scyoc was in the room and was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

At this point, the victim has not been identified.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.