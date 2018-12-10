× Police searching for man accused of shooting victim with crossbow

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma need your help to locate a man they say shot another man in the head with a crossbow in Tahlequah.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call on Friday about a shooting. When they arrived, a man told them he had been shot in the head with an arrow from a crossbow.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are now looking for William Scott Washee who is acccused of shooting the victim with the crossbow.

If you have any information on where Washee is, call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or the OSBI tipline.