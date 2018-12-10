× Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Oklahoma man

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old Oklahoma man.

William Haggard was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Cyrus Harris Road in Mill Creek.

Haggard’s vehicle is a red 2005 Chevy pickup truck with Oklahoma tag ‘HQE391.’

Officials said Haggard also went missing last year and was found in Odessa, Texas.

If you know of Harrard’s whereabouts, contact the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.