Thunder players trade in jerseys for Santa hats to spread Christmas cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder is back in town ahead of Monday night's game against the Jazz, but the players recently traded in jerseys for Santa hats to spread a little Christmas joy.

Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, Paul George and all the members of the Oklahoma City Thunder were on hand to help children pick out the perfect presents for Christmas.

In addition to toys and games, they picked out more practical items like shoes and coats.

The children are all part of the Sunbeam Family Services 'Grandparents Raising Grandchildren' program.

"The memory of this experience and the essential goodness of this experience, that will last much longer than the purchases, and that's really what we're after," said Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager.