Ada mother reunited with 6 kids after prison sentence is commuted

ADA, Okla. – One Ada family says they received their Christmas wish to be reunited with their loved one this holiday season.

Juanita Peralta was sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple drug possession charges, and her conviction came as a shock to her family.

Destiny Pinon, Peralta’s daughter, was just 19-years-old at the time and soon took on the role of supporting herself and her five siblings.

“Adjusting to having to pay the mother role until she came home was a little bit hard,” Pinon told KXII. “But they did so [well] during all of that so they made it a lot easier.”

On Wednesday, Peralta’s sentence was cut short when Gov. Fallin commuted the sentences of 21 non-violent offenders.

“Shock. I was in shock,” Peralta said. “I didn’t expect that it was going to happen that day. It was a lot of shock and a lot of chaos trying to get out of there.”

While behind bars, Peralta got her GED and said she plans to go back to school to become a drug and alcohol counselor. She says her biggest fear was losing her kids while she was in prison, and she is grateful for her eldest daughter.

“There’s no words to tell her,” she said. “I love her and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without her.”