Alleged burglary leads to arrest of Tulsa County detention officer

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa County detention officer was arrested on several complaints following a burglary.

At around 3 a.m. Monday, Sand Springs police responded to the Wastewater Treatment Plant after an employee saw someone breaking into a city-owned truck.

Police say that person then got into a vehicle, exited the plant on the east side and left behind a broken lock.

“No earthly idea why he would break into a city truck on city property. I have no idea. He didn’t taken anything. I don’t know if there was much in there to take,” said Captain Todd Enzbrenner with the Sand Springs Police Department.

When police pulled over the driver, later identified as Dalton Wildcat, officials say there was a strong odor of alcohol.

“He said that he had had four beers and four shots of alcohol and that he was probably guilty of first offense DUI which is, you don’t hear that from normal people,” Enzbrenner told FOX 23.

Wildcat did not admit to the burglary.

Officials say Wildcat’s uniform for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office was in the vehicle and it was determined he has been with the department for five years.

Two bottles of whiskey were also found inside the vehicle.

Wildcat has been placed on leave.

The sheriff’s office says they cannot comment further because it’s a personnel matter.