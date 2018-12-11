Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to double homicide in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Detectives in Tulsa are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide.

According to FOX 23, police issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Robert Griffin on Monday.

Police were called to the Whispering Oaks Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Friday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found two men dead inside an apartment. Police say drugs were connected to the double homicide.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.