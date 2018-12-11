× Officials: No weapon found after threat made at Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND, Okla. – Law enforcement officers rushed to an Oklahoma high school following reports of a possibly armed student on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmond police were called to Edmond’s Santa Fe High School following a report of a student with a gun.

Once officers arrived at the school, they questioned the student and began searching for a weapon. However, no gun was ever found.

News 4 contacted Edmond PD and they released the following statement:

“We currently have multiple officers at Santa Fe High school due to an ‘Armed Subject’ call received at our 911 dispatch. Officers quickly retrieved the student in question out of class and are currently speaking with the student. We have not found a weapon of any type with this student or property at this time. Our investigation continues but there is not an active situation at Santa Fe HS. All students are safe.”

In a letter to parents, Edmond Santa Fe Principal Jason Hayes said the situation was quickly investigated.

“Today after 2:00 pm it was reported to administrators that a student at Santa Fe might have made threats to other students and might be in possession of a gun. Administrators and Police quickly responded by removing that student from class and searching for a weapon in a secure office area. No weapon was found in the student’s possession, but the circumstances and actions of that student are being thoroughly investigated by school officials and Police. Before students were released from class at 2:30 pm, it was determined that there was no credible threat to students that would place them in danger at the end of the school day. We are appreciative of the students who reported the situation to school administration. That allowed us to move as quickly as possible to work with Police to investigate the situation,” the letter read.