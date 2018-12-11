Chickasaw National Recreation Area to host annual Christmas Bird Count

SULPHUR, Okla. – The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is seeking citizen scientist volunteers to participate in the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area say since its beginnings in 1901, the Christmas Bird Count has continually relied on enthusiastic volunteers to monitor healthy winter bird populations.

If you are an avid bird watcher or are interested in becoming more knowledgeable about Oklahoma winter birds, you are invited to meet park rangers at 9 a.m. on December 15 at the Travertine Nature Center.

According to officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will explore various areas of the park for native and migratory birds.

Binoculars, which are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and a notebook are recommended.

If you are a volunteer under the age of 18, you will need a parent or guardian to sign the volunteer form.

For more information about the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, click here or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.