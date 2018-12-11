Chickasha man shot at while driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Gene Diaz says he was driving along highway 62 in Chickasha and heard a loud boom. He pulled over and saw his steering column destroyed and blood all over his leg.

“It sounded like a gun going off in the car and then a white bright flash of light,” said Gene Diaz, car hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet went right through his passenger side door leaving behind a mess.

“Shocked, instantly," said Diaz. “I was white knuckled on the steering wheel and locked up the brakes.”

Parts of copper and metal from the steering column fell onto his leg, burning him.

“It was like somebody poured hot oil on you,” said Diaz.

Phillip McCarthey with the Grady County Sheriff’s Department believes a hunter did this.

“Someone was either, one out illegally hunting deer night,” said McCarthey. “Two, they were hunting coyotes or three, they were hunting hogs. That`s pretty common to do at night.”

Diaz is thankful his family was not with him at the time and that his injuries weren’t worse.

“Thank the good Lord I wasn't going at least one mile an hour faster, or else it would have been a different story,” said Diaz. “It could have got me in the side.”

But, he hopes whoever did this will learn before someone else gets hurt.

“Everybody needs gun safety training to and to be responsible with it,” said Diaz. “Firing towards a highway at any direction. You`ve got to know how far your bullet can travel and what is at that distance.”

McCarthey says they don't have any leads on possible suspects.

If you have any information, call the Grady County Sheriff’s Department.