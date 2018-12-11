× Deputies working to reunite burglary victims with stolen items after arrest

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Wagoner County are trying to reunite residents with their stolen property after arresting an alleged burglary suspect.

On Aug. 22, Wagoner County deputies arrested Kerry Rae Lane on several felonies, including possession of stolen property.

Deputies searched Lane’s home and reportedly found stolen property from several different counties in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Investigators learned that Lane allegedly broke into storage units by cutting through the top or side of a unit, and then cutting his way through adjoining units.

“As everyone is innocent until proven guilty, the evidence found is showing that Lane is a prolific thief. I feel confident that my deputies and investigators have prepared a strong case against Lane,” Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said in a release. “It is my agency’s hope that we can continue to reunite victims with their belongings. My staff is dedicated to stopping thieves and recovering stolen items. Citizens work hard for their things, and it sickens all of us to deal with thieves.”

Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for help reuniting the stolen property with the rightful owners.

If you had a storage unit broken into and your property has not been recovered, contact the law enforcement agency that took the original report and ask them to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

At this point, the sheriff’s office is not releasing photos or descriptions of items found on Lane’s property.