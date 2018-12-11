× Edmond mayor passes away at 72

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials in one Oklahoma community are mourning the loss of a city leader.

On Tuesday, authorities with the City of Edmond confirmed to News 4 that Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb passed away at the age of 72.

Lamb has been a long-time official with the city, serving on the city council for four terms before being elected mayor in 2013.

This marked Lamb’s third stint as mayor.

In addition to serving in city roles, Lamb was a life member of the Edmond Historical Society and UCO alumnus.

“We are incredibly saddened and shocked by the passing of our friend and colleague,” said Elizabeth Waner, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Edmond. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles’ family and friends. He was a huge part of our community for decades and this loss leaves a big hole for many people.”