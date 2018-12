OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are on scene of a semi rollover accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the scene on NW Expressway, just east of Council Rd., Tuesday just after 8 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a semi rolled over in the area.

The HazMat Team is responding.

Fire officials say there will be traffic delays and ask drivers to watch for first responders working the scene.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.