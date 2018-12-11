× Fire at SW Oklahoma City apartment considered suspicious, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire that broke out at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City is being investigated as suspicious, officials say.

At around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to the scene near SW 15th and Pettee for a report of a fire at an apartment.

When crews arrived, they found a pile of burning clothes in a small bedroom, and the stove burners were on in the kitchen.

A neighbor told KFOR she smelled smoke, and saw her neighbor run from his burning apartment and then she called 911.

Fire officials say the resident did not return to the scene to speak with the fire department.

There was no damage to any other apartments and no reports of any injuries.

The fire is considered suspicious.