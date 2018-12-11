× Gallogly to Boren: ‘If you cross me again, I will destroy you,’ sources say

NORMAN, Okla. – OU President James Gallogly has not been quiet about his disagreements with former OU President David Boren’s administrative decisions, but sources say it’s even more intense behind the scenes.

Gallogly offered criticism of the university’s financial situation in June, and Boren responded with a letter to The Norman Transcript.

This was just the start to the tension between the two presidents, sources told the Transcript.

Following the publication of that letter on June 20, Gallogly told a senior OU administrator to deliver a message to Boren: “You tell him that I am the meanest son of a bi**h he has ever seen, and if he ever crosses me again, I will destroy him.”

The statement was confirmed by multiple sources who spoke to the Transcript on a condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation from Gallogly.

OU interim vice president of public affairs Erin Yarbrough told the Transcript on Gallogly’s behalf, “the situation described and message to President Boren is inaccurate.”

Boren, who served as OU president for more than 23 years before retiring this year, responded to the Transcript through his attorney, Bob Burke:

“I never want to get involved in attacking anyone personally, because I have always tried to get along with everyone in my 54 years of public service…”

To read the full statement in The Norman Transcript, click here.

According to multiple sources who spoke with the Transcript, Gallogly’s attitude toward Boren has become increasingly hostile since June.

The Transcript sent a request for comment to OU Board of Regents Chairman Clayton Bennett, but a statement was not returned prior to the publication of this story.