‘Grinch’ steals Christmas decorations from Oklahoma family’s porch

COWETA, Okla. – While many families are getting into the Christmas spirit, an Oklahoma family says that a Grinch targeted their home.

Surveillance video captured a man running through the family’s front yard in Coweta, and grabbing Christmas decorations from the porch. Family members say that the thief got away with a projector, and damaged several strands of lights in the process.

Coweta police are asking for the public’s help identifying the alleged suspect, and say that there could be other victims in the area.