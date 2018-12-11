× Harrah High School principal arrested on multiple assault charges

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma principal was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two police officers.

On December 9, at around midnight, Shawnee police responded to a disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming coming from inside a residence.

A man, later identified as Kenneth Riddle, answered the door after police knocked and announced their presence.

Police say Riddle “aggressively exited” the residence from the front door toward officers.

According to police, Riddle “struck the first officer in the face and hit the second officer in the chest.”

A struggle ensued with the officers before Riddle was placed into handcuffs.

Officials say a female was found on the bedroom floor bleeding from her face and hands. She was treated and released at the scene.

Riddle, the principal of Harrah High School, according to the school’s website, was arrested for domestic assault and battery, interfering with a 911 call, assault and battery on a police officer (two counts) and resisting arrest.