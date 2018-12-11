Harrah High School principal on administrative leave after assault and battery arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - A longtime Harrah school district employee and high school principal is on administrative leave after his weekend arrest on assault and battery charges.

Kenneth Roland Riddle, 41, of Shawnee, was arrested early Sunday morning at his home in the 2300 block of Crooked Oak Court and booked into the Pottawatomie County jail on a charge of domestic assault and battery, two counts of battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and interrupting a 911 call. He was released Monday evening on a $15,000 bond. Formal charges have not been filed.

Police were called to Riddle's home shortly after midnight December 9 for a disturbance. The call made by a woman inside the home on her Apple Watch, according to a police report.

"When they first arrived, some of the officers heard a yelling from inside the house. The officers knocked on the door and announced themselves. Shortly after that (Riddle) came out," said Cpl. Vivian Lozano, adding that Riddle "aggressively exited" the home towards the officers, striking one in the face and hit a second in the chest, leading to a struggle.

Riddle, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 245 pounds, was eventually placed into custody. Lozano said it was unclear what led Riddle to hit the officers, but said Riddle and the victim had been drinking.

A struggle ensued with the officers before Riddle was placed into handcuffs.

After Riddle was taken into custody, officers found a woman on the bedroom floor, bleeding from her face and hands. She was treated and released at the scene.

According to a police report, the woman told police she had tried to stop Riddle from going to the casino, because he had been drinking. The woman told police Riddle hit her multiple times, refused to let her leave, accused him of attacking her, biting her, and holding her on the floor for nearly an hour, until she was able to call 911.

On Tuesday, Harrah Public Schools said Riddle was placed on administrative leave "until a further investigation has been done." When reached by phone, district superintendent Paul Blessington said he was shocked to learn of the accusations against Riddle, who has taught or worked in the district for nearly two decades, and called him "an exceptional educator."