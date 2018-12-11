“I won’t have a home to go to,” Gracious 12-year-old ready for fresh start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Elijah turned 12 years old in October and is ready for a permanent family.

He has been living with a foster family for quite a while, and has spent the past four years in DHS custody.

Right now, church is a big part of his life.

"Every Sunday I go with my grandma and my foster mom,” Elijah said.

Although he is young, he says he is thinking about dedicating his life to ministry.

"I want to be a preacher," he said, adding that he has wanted to preach from the pulpit since he was just 4 years old.

When he's not singing hymnals in church, he likes to spend time at home.

This 12-year-old went into DHS custody four years ago and would love to find a mom and dad to call his own.

When asked what kind of family he wants, he simply says, "A nice family."

He hasn't decided if he wants siblings, but says he has a lot of love to offer to a potential family.

"I'm nice, kind and gentle," he said.

He would love his own bedroom, and to take a trip to see waterfalls. For now, he is simply worried about getting adopted and having a place of his own.

"Because I won't have a home to go to,” Elijah said.

For more information on adopting Elijah, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw Elijah on this segment.

