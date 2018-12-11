Jenks officer arrested for allegedly using fake credentials to receive pay increase

JENKS, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma police officer was arrested on a Tulsa County warrant late last week.

KJRH reports that a warrant was issued for James Bennett, a Jenks police officer, after he was charged with falsely obtaining money over $1,000.

Jenks Police Chief Cameron Arthur says that Bennett received a $7,000 increase to his salary after he passed advanced CLEET training and received a master’s degree from ‘Denton University.’

However, court documents allege that Bennett never attended classes at a college, and the address of ‘Denton University’ was traced to a travel plaza in Texas.

Arthur says Bennett submitted his request for an increased salary while he was serving as the acting chief in Arthur’s absence.

Arthur says that he decided to take a closer look at Bennett’s educational incentive since he didn’t ever know of Bennett receiving any sort of college degree.

Bennett is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.