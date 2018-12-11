John Rex received $5,000 grant to help with STEM education

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local charter school has received a $5,000 grant to help them provide students with hands-on opportunities to learn about STEM.

John Rex Charter School received a $5,000 ‘Funding the Future’ grant from Continental Resources.

The school plans to use the money to fund a makerspace, a room designed to encourage students to experiment, build and invent while learning about STEM.

“Our school’s success is fueled by private-public partnerships, and we’re so thankful for Continental’s support in providing an innovative STEM education to our students,” said John Rex Charter School Director of Elementary Education Heather Zacarias.

It is our hope at Continental that these grants are used to inspire the next generation of mathematicians, scientists and geologists in our state,” Continental Chairman and CEO Harold Hamm said. “Supporting Oklahoma’s outstanding teachers and students has long been a priority of our company, and we look forward to seeing how this grant money is used to further the education experience and prepare our next generation.”

More than 200 teachers in four states applied for Continental’s ‘Funding the Future’ grants in 2018. A committee voted to award grants to 47 teachers, including 33 in Oklahoma.