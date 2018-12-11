× Justice Hill Named Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete

Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill was named the Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Hill was a first team All-Big 12 pick this season after rushing for 930 yards and nine touchdowns.

He missed the last two games after suffering a rib injury against Oklahoma on November 10.

Hill is also Academic All-Big 12, and has a grade point average of 3.64 while majoring in finance.

Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.

It’s the first time an OSU player has earned the award, which started with the 2012-13 academic year.

Hill has decided to bypass his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft next spring.

He will skip OSU’s Liberty Bowl game against Missouri on December 31.