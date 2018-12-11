× Man sentenced in connection to wife’s death

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was sentenced to five years in prison following his wife’s suspicious death.

On July 13, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 43-year-old Lawrence Shefchik, who said he thought his wife was dead.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, Shefchik told deputies that he head-butted her during a fight and passed out. When he awoke the next morning, he says he noticed his wife was struggling to breathe.

Shefchik said he tried to perform CPR on his wife, but then passed out again. When he awoke a second time, he was lying on top of his wife’s body.

When deputies arrived at the home, they noticed that Tracy Shefchik had bruises on her shoulders, chest, abdomen, right eye and lower right jaw. Her legs were also covered in bruises and she had froth coming from her nose.

Investigators say blood was on the wall and a shirt was holding her arms together behind her back. Shefchik said that when he was pulling on her, her shirt came over her head, which is why it was behind her back.

The Enid News & Eagle says deputies noted that Tracy’s body was wet and they found cleaning chemicals near her body.

Shefchik claimed he sprayed the victim with shower cleaner and Clorox to keep bugs off her, and admitted to putting methamphetamine in a cup of milk and pouring it down her throat to ‘revive’ her.

Shefchik was sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree manslaughter and one year for domestic assault and battery. Both sentences will run concurrently, and he was given credit for time served.