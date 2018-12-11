× McLoud Public Schools: Lockdown lifted after police search for suspect near secondary campus

MCLOUD, Okla. – A lockdown has been lifted, according to officials with McLoud Public Schools, after a suspect was apprehended near the secondary campus.

At around 7:15 a.m., school officials say police contacted administrators saying they were searching for a male suspect near the secondary campus.

School officials rerouted buses and put the campus on lockdown.

The suspect was apprehended south of the football field.

The lockdown has been lifted and campus is now open.