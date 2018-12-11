Microchip leads to reunion 3 years, about 60 miles later in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – It was a sweet reunion for a Kingfisher woman after her missing dog was found – 3 years later and about 60 miles away!

The woman told Midwest City Animal Welfare officials her dog was taken from her home near Kingfisher and had been missing ever since.

That’s until a scan of a microchip led to a surprise phone call and a reunion.

Animal welfare officials in Midwest City say about 5% of the animals that come in have a microchip and even fewer are registered.

They say it’s important to keep your information up to date in case your animal goes missing or is stolen.

“We’ve actually seen court cases where that’s happened, where a microchip is showing proof of ownership and they get their pet back,” said Midwest City Animal Welfare Supervisor Adrian Sanders.