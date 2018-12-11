More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage recalled, may contain metal

OWINGSVILLE, Ken. – More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage is being recalled due to the possible contamination of metal pieces.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

The recalled products are 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 10, 2018, when Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) received notification that the establishment had received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the RTE sausage links.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.