New details released in deaths of Oklahoma couple

WAUKOMIS, Okla. - Police said a couple that was found dead over the summer in a burned Oklahoma home were husband and wife.

Investigators said it was a murder-suicide case and have identified the couple as Rusty Dean Hurst and Stephanie Rae Hurst.

Authorities said police went to the home after Stephanie’s mother didn’t hear from her for several days.

When police arrived, they noticed the home had fire damage and a fire crew was called. When they want inside, they found the couple’s bodies.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and police said Stephanie was stabbed, burned and decapitated by her husband, who later died of smoke inhalation.

Police said a knife and a gas can were found next to Rusty’s body.

"It may squeeze your heart. It may make you really wonder about mankind," said neighbor Nancy Martinez. "You just have faith and keep on trucking. What else are you going to do?"

Investigators said the couple got into a fight and believe alcohol was a factor.

Rusty was arrested in the past for multiple alcohol-related charges, and OSBI said the couple had a history of domestic violence.