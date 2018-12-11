OG&E giving customers chance to reserve 1,500 free trees to lower electric bills

OKLAHOMA CITY – Homeowners in Oklahoma City will be able to make their yards a little greener while saving money on their electric bills.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric announced that it is providing 1,500 free trees to customers in its service area through the Energy Saving Trees program, which helps customers conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting.

OG&E customers can reserve their free trees online. Customers can reserve up to two trees and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided by the online tool.

The types of trees offered include the bur oak, green giant arborvitae, or live oak.

An online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their home.

The program will continue until all 1,500 trees are reserved. At checkout, please enter the promo code “OGE2018.”