Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hoping every homeless dog, cat finds a ‘home for the holidays’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Employees at a local animal shelter say they are wishing that every homeless dog and cat finds a family this holiday season.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has reduced the adoption fees in celebration of ‘Feline Navidad’ and ‘Hounds for the Holidays.’

“Our shelter is filled with loving, homeless pets looking for a family,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Make this holiday season special by starting a lifelong relationship with one of the dogs or cats in our care.”

Dogs, puppies and kittens are available for adoption for $30, which is half the usual price. Cats older than six months are free.

The event begins at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at OKC Animal Welfare, located at 2811 S.E. 29th St.

All adoptable pets are up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms, microchipped and have been spayed or neutered.

