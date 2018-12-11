Oklahoma City bombing victim outraged about social media post

OKLAHOMA CITY – A social media post believed to be from an Alabama fan is infuriating victims and family members of the Oklahoma City bombing.

The post, on a college football trash talking site, has a picture of the Murrah Building in ruins from the blast with the caption: “won’t be the first time Oklahoma gets blown out.”

Oklahoma is playing Alabama in the college football playoffs.

The site ‘College Football Trash Talk Nation’ had a post attributed to it that further offended bombing survivors and family members that read: “We don’t care if your Auntie, Uncle or Baby Mama’s second cousin was injured in the OKC bombing, nor do we care if people joke about it on the internet.”

“I know it’s been 24 years, but it still hurts, especially this time of year – it’s really tough on all of us,” Aren Almon told us.

Almon lost her baby girl, Baylee Almon, in the blast.

“Those are our family members, those are our kids and, to try to make a joke of it, it’s something we didn’t find very funny and it hurt a lot worse than I think he thinks it did,” she said.

Many of the people who were outraged complained to the employer of the person who posted the picture and to College Football Trash Talk Nation.

This is not the first time the meme has been used and sparked outrage.