Oklahoma City hosting recruiting event for future police, firefighters

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have always wanted to put your skills to the test to help others, the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma City Police Department want to speak with you.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, organizers are hosting the OKC Fire & Police Recruiting Expo to discuss the steps taken in order to join their teams.

*Are you considering pursuing a career as a first responder (Fire or Police) but wonder if you meet the basic requirements?

*Do you wonder if something in your past might disqualify you from being considered?

*Have you already applied and were unsuccessful passing the PAT, PFE, CPAT and/or written exam?

*Are you wondering about the job duties, work schedule, or benefits of being a firefighter or a police officer?

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., guests can ask questions and get help from recruiters before the hiring process.

The OKC Fire & Police Recruiting Expo will be held at the OKC Fire & Police Training Center, located at 800 N. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Seating is limited, so you are encouraged to reserve your spot by calling (405) 297-1116 or emailing ocpd.recruiting@okc.gov. Please include your name, a contact number and your interest in either fire or police.