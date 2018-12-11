OU conducts inquiry after allegations of misreporting alumni donor data

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma hired an outside law firm to investigate allegations that it misreported alumni donor data to national organization.

The OU Daily reports the university inflated the percent of alumni donors it reported to U.S. News & World Report over several years.

U.S. News & World Report releases an annual ‘Best Colleges’ list by ranking universities on several categories, and alumni giving rate is one of the factors that plays into the rankings.

The student newspaper reports that OU listed its alumni giving rate at 13.8 percent for the past few years, but the rate was actually closer to 7 percent.

“The university found that incorrect data had been previously reported. We provided corrected information when we found that incorrect data had been provided previously. Due to this, the university conducted an inquiry in to this matter. This review is now complete and issues have been corrected,” a university spokesperson told News 4 in a statement.

At this point, it is unclear if university officials intentionally released the wrong numbers or if it was a mistake.