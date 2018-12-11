Troopers investigating crash that claimed life of Lindsay teenager

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lindsay teenager.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers were called to a crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday along Hwy 76, just three miles south of Lindsay.

Investigators say a 2007 Saturn Ion, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was traveling northbound on Hwy 76, while a 2018 Ram 2500 truck was traveling southbound.

For an unknown reason, authorities say the Saturn crossed into the southbound lane and hit the truck.

The 17-year-old driver was pinned for around 30 minutes before firefighters with the Lindsay Fire Department were able to get her out.

Sadly, she died at the scene from her injuries.

Neither the driver or passenger in the truck were injured in the wreck.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.